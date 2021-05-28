Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best Games in the Dallas Cowboys Schedule for the 2021 Season

By Joey Pollizze
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Cowboys schedule was released just over two weeks ago. There were many positives and negatives about their schedule. For starters, they will face off against the defending Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on opening night. After their tough week one matchup, their schedule lightens up a bit....

thegamehaus.com
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
926
Followers
6K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Cowboys Game#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The New England Patriots#Minnesota Vikings#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Sbnation Com#Washington Football Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Happy Tyron Smith News For The Dallas Cowboys?

Tryon Smith was just one of many injuries to what seemed like a cursed team in 2020. He left the field during an unlikely week 2 win against the Atlanta Falcons and never returned. Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. He opted to have...
NFLPosted by
DFW Community News

For Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, Hope Springs Eternal

The National Football League can’t quit the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a relationship built on one of the world’s most reliable aphrodisiacs: money. The league and this franchise have been joined at the hip over the last four decades because the Cowboys have consistently delivered monster television ratings, compelling story lines, and star power. Think Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett, Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson.
NFLBlogging The Boys

How many Dallas Cowboys would make an All-NFC East defense?

When you consider the current state of the NFC East there aren’t exactly a great number of things to place in the elite category. There is a belief that the Dallas Cowboys offense has the potential to be among the best in the entire National Football League, and given that we live in offensive times that is certainly a very good thing.
NFL247Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith opens up on return from neck injury

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith missed all but two games during the 2020 season with a neck injury, but he is right back at it. Smith is out and working on the practice field at OTAs, and he says he’s feeling great. "Honestly feeling great, finally got the...
NFLchatsports.com

Will Keanu Neal help shore up the Dallas Cowboys defense?

Keanu Neal, Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Dallas Cowboys have a plan to improve their defense in 2021. That after the team allowed a franchise-high 473 points to be scored against them last season. They also had the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL allowing an average of 158.8 yards on the ground per game.
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas vs. Washington: Previewing the Cowboys’ toughest NFC East matchup

There is no division that possesses quite the lore of the NFC East. Every individual matchup shares its own prolonged history, rife with tons of legendary games that have contributed to each rivalry. Both Miracles at the Meadowlands, Terrell Owens’ memorable Eagles battles with the Dallas defense, and the Cowboys’...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Cornerback competition for starting spots on the Dallas defense

FRISCO, Texas — At first glimpse, there appears to be a lot of similarities between Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Kelvin Joseph. Both were second-round draft picks — Diggs in 2020; Joseph in April. Both played in the SEC — Diggs at Alabama; Joseph at LSU and Kentucky. Both have good size — Diggs is 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds; Joseph is 5-foot-11 and 197 pounds.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Rookie Cornerback Nahshon Wright Impressing in Dallas Cowboys OTAs

The NFL Draft always brings some “huh” moments, but there have been few of those from the Dallas Cowboys over the last few years. As a result, they’ve generally been able to get value relative to the views of the draft community. However, this year, the Dallas Cowboys had that moment in the third round when they selected Oregon State Cornerback Nahshon Wright.
NFLchatsports.com

Three Dallas Cowboys veterans on the roster bubble in 2021

From here on out the Dallas Cowboys remaining offseason should be a competitive one as practices start heating up. There are way too many talented players competing for one of the few coveted roster spots and sadly that means someone’s going to be the odd man out when cuts are finally made.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the Dallas Cowboys top 3 wide receivers in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys arguably have one of the best wide receiving cores in the NFL. Dallas has done a solid job at giving their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott some weapons. In 2018, the Cowboys drafted wide receiver Michael Gallup out of Colorado State in the third round of the NFL draft. Then, in the middle of the season, Dallas traded a first-round pick for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders (now known as the Las Vegas Raiders).
NFLNBC Sports

Cowboys call off final scheduled minicamp practice

Add the Cowboys to the list of teams who are wrapping up their offseason work ahead of schedule. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the team has canceled its Thursday minicamp practice. They will do a team-building activity instead of working on the field. The Texans and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star Has Warning For Rest Of The NFL

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense should be incredibly fun to watch in 2021. Dallas is getting back its star quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is close to fully recovered from his 2020 season-ending leg injury. The Cowboys are hoping for a bounceback year from Ezekiel Elliott and elite production from a top-tier wide receivers unit.
NFLchatsports.com

Do the Dallas Cowboys just need an average defense?

Dallas Cowboys Dan Quinn Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Cowboys just need to have an average defense in order to compete for a championship run this year is the narrative many fans are running with. On the surface, it is not a bad assumption as the defense had a rough 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Four Trade Destinations For Patriots Star Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots began mandatory minicamp on Monday. Notably absent was Stephon Gilmore, CB1, and former Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore is now officially holding out in pursuit of a new contract. The Patriots restructured his deal last offseason, making 2021 the final year of the contract with a base salary of only $7.5 million. That's a low number for a player with Gilmore's resume, even if his play dropped off in 2020 compared to his award-winning 2019 and he missed five games due to a torn quad. He wants a new contract, but the Patriots are not in a position where they are required to grant that wish, or even want to. Cornerback has not been a problem in recent years and losing a quality player like Gilmore would hurt, but wouldn't be a death knell for the secondary as a unit.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Dak Prescott Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott appears “on track” to be a “full participant” in training camp. Machota observed Dak moving well in OTAs, all while “never seeming to favor his surgically repaired right ankle.” HC Mike McCarthy added the following: “Physically, I think he’s right where he needs to be. He’s done everything. He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day (in training camp) is the outlook. We’re not naïve. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury, the first year back there’s going to be some things you have to work through. But I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.” Prescott, almost 28, remains a high-ceiling QB1.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Is Dallas Cowboys O-Line Back To Being 'Elite'?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys take great pride in O-line excellence, a concept that features the thoughts on the matter from none other than owner Jerry Jones. "Let's keep a strength strong,'' Jerry likes to say every time Dallas makes an effort to upgrade its offensive line. Maybe as a...