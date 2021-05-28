Cancel
"Dear Clemson" – Aamir Simms

Cover picture for the articleThe following appears in the May issue of Orange: The Experience. Written first person by Aamir Simms. Thank you for the last four years of my life, dedicated to taking in a boy and allowing me to leave a man. The time has unfortunately come for me to say my farewell to the best university God’s country has to offer. My four years at Clemson have been nothing short of exciting and full of opportunities. It seems like yesterday I was arriving on June 4, 2017, someone eager and nervous to leave a lasting impression on a University that has seen many great leaders and ambassadors come through the same doors and walk the same halls I now have. In my first year I was simply trying to find my niche and make an impact on a team full of experienced players who wanted to make the most of their last year. From my first basket against Western Carolina, I knew something special was brewing in Littlejohn. Clemson has supported me from my very first step on campus, and for that, I thank you. The culture, family environment, student interactions, and fan support will always be very important to me, and I will never forget where my second home is.

Clemson softball got hosed by the NCAA selection committee

Clemson softball catcher Abby Stuart catches a ball near head coach John Rittman hitting infield grounders, during the first practice on their new field in Clemson Monday, September 30, 2019. Clemson Softball Practices On New Field For First Time. If you thought SEC bias was only a thing in football,...
The Clemson Insider

Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month. Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.
Clemson football: USA Today continues to hate Tigers in updated rankings

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) passes during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. The Clemson football program has proven to be one of the most consistent powerhouses in all of College Football over more than the last half-decade. The Tigers have made six-straight CFB...
Men's Golf - regional

Not the start ole nervous nellie was hoping for but they're starting to bring it back some. Lots of red on the inward half boys. Way too much green. We were 6th at the turn but irrelevant for now. Kent st and NC State are on fire throwing darts. Kent...
Clemson Softball selected to first NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday at John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium as was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Sunday night. The Tigers were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament in just their first full year as a program and their first opportunity to participate in postseason play.
The Clemson Insider

Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success. The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.
Big Recruiting Update

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.
Nice updates, and sorry if you've answered this before,

TNET: Four-star DE excited about meeting Clemson coaches at Elite Retreat

After picking up a Clemson offer in February, Boonville (MO) four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak included Clemson in his top schools list in April. The Tigers are hoping to secure another major defensive line prospect to add to their arsenal, and the Elite Retreat will give them a chance to host one of their major targets. Full Story »
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Niemann Returns to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tori Niemann is returning to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, it was announced by Steven Duzan, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center. As the Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, Niemann will oversee all aspects of student-athlete development initiatives, such as community services and engagement, career development, the Tiger Leadership Academy, and the Tigers United programming, which is focused on Diversity and Inclusion programming for all Clemson Student-Athletes.
FanSided

South Carolina football: Gamecocks and Tar Heels renew rivalry

South Carolina football will renew its series with the ACC foe. South Carolina football has announced that it will renew its border war with the North Carolina Tar Heels on the gridiron, planning a home and home series for the years 2028 and 2029. The announcement means the non-conference slate for those two seasons is halfway set, with UNC joining archrival Clemson on the Gamecocks’ schedule.
Gamecocks lose 1 defensive back commitment but gain another

Kajuan Banks announced a commitment to South Carolina on May 15 after making his pledge to head coach Shane Beamer earlier in the week. The committment from Banks, a 5-10, 170-pound cornerback from Tallahassee, Fla., came the same week the Gamecocks lost a commitment from safety Anthony Rose of Hallandale, Fla.
Got this from Wiki

Michael Bellamy (born October 16, 1991) is a former American football running back. He spent time in college with Fort Valley State. He played the Clemson Tigers football team in 2011, but was ruled academically ineligible for the 2012 fall semester.[1] He then enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, where he took part in off-season practice but was eventually dismissed for an undisclosed violation of team policy.[2] He subsequently enrolled at Eastern Arizona College, where he played for the 2012 season, before transferring to the historically black Fort Valley State.[3]
South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Re: monte lee reminds me of coach kline in the waterboy.

You know, it is a thing these days to publicly demean the character of those with whom we have a disagreement. Many of us who engage in this type of character assassination are, no doubt, visualizing their own shortcomings in the object of their ridicule. It's one thing to criticize...