“Dear Clemson” – Aamir Simms

The following appears in the May issue of Orange: The Experience. Written first person by Aamir Simms. Thank you for the last four years of my life, dedicated to taking in a boy and allowing me to leave a man. The time has unfortunately come for me to say my farewell to the best university God’s country has to offer. My four years at Clemson have been nothing short of exciting and full of opportunities. It seems like yesterday I was arriving on June 4, 2017, someone eager and nervous to leave a lasting impression on a University that has seen many great leaders and ambassadors come through the same doors and walk the same halls I now have. In my first year I was simply trying to find my niche and make an impact on a team full of experienced players who wanted to make the most of their last year. From my first basket against Western Carolina, I knew something special was brewing in Littlejohn. Clemson has supported me from my very first step on campus, and for that, I thank you. The culture, family environment, student interactions, and fan support will always be very important to me, and I will never forget where my second home is.