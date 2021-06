Meanwhile, place potatoes, Brussels sprouts, onion and the remaining marinade in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; toss to coat. Spread the vegetables in an even layer. Sprinkle half the butter pieces over the vegetables. Bake until the vegetables start to brown around the edges, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven, stir the vegetables and place the chicken on top of the vegetables. Pour any leftover marinade into the baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining butter on top of the chicken. Bake until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 20 more minutes. Sprinkle with thyme and the remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest.