MANCHESTER, UK. – Gary Quinn will release his latest single titled ‘Catch Me’ on June 11th with fans able to pre-order on iTunes and pre-save on Spotify now. The song is another product of a trip to Nashville at the beginning of 2020. It was co-written with Scott Reeves (‘Made In America’ – Toby Keith) and JP Williams (‘Best Shot – Jimmie Allen’). It follows on the back of his two previous successful releases in 2021 with ‘Nobody Somebody’ placing at #1 on the UK Country Chart and featuring on Spotify’s ‘Wild Country’ playlist in January as well as February’s output ‘Complicated’ that currently sits on Apple Music’s ‘Today’s Country’ playlist.