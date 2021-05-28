Cancel
MASTER KG, DAVID GUETTA AND AKON JOIN FORCES FOR THEIR NEW SINGLE “SHINE YOUR LIGHT”

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer, songwriter and DJ Master KG joins forces with David Guetta and Akon for brand new track “Shine Your Light,” out today via Warner Records – listen HERE. On “Shine Your Light,” Master KG and David Guetta have spun a fresh approach to the feel-good blend of uplifting lyricism, exuberant Afro-house rhythms and sun-kissed vibes that made Master KG’s global phenomenon “Jerusalema” so memorable around the world. The jubilant atmosphere of the song is enhanced with Akon’s signature touch, singing “having a good time dancing and laughing,” he gets to the heart of the song with his uplifting lyrics and flawless delivery.

radiofacts.com
