MASTER KG, DAVID GUETTA AND AKON JOIN FORCES FOR THEIR NEW SINGLE “SHINE YOUR LIGHT”

It’s been a pretty hectic few years for David Guetta. After taking his listeners on a spiritual journey at Ultra Music Festival in 2018, when he shocked the crowd by asking for all the lights to be turned off, before embarking on a period of deep techno bangers – including the iconic ‘Voices From The Dawn‘ – the French maestro has since switched up his sound ten-fold. Debuting a range of future rave bangers at Tomorrowland 2019, as well as his Ibiza residencies, the people of AMF were the final crowd to receive a full-on future rave blast in 2019 when Guetta used almost the entirety of his performance to air new music. Since then, he’s become a flag-bearer for the genre, teaming up with MORTEN, and even topping the DJ Mag Top 100 list last year, shunting the likes of Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Armin van Buuren from the potential throne.