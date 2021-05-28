Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Norwegian Pop Singer/Songwriter INA WROLDSEN Releases Sparkling ‘Matters of the Mind’ EP

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritically-acclaimed and award-winning artist and songwriter Ina Wroldsen is a straight-talking, uncensored, funny, honest and fiercely independent role model. Her notable success is cemented not just in her distinctive voice, commanding presence or musicality, but in how her open-hearted, raw and honest lyrics connect with the listener. Her ability to see people, turning the small and intimate into something universal, or that which seems overwhelming and remote into something personal and comprehensible, makes for sensational lyrics that give unexpected depth to catchy dance tracks and create powerful anthems of strength for times of hardship and heartbreak.

radiofacts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Wroldsen
Person
Jax Jones
Person
Steve Mac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Ascap#Wine#Norwegian#Sony Music#Bmi Ascap Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Anitta Enlists DaBaby on ‘Girl From Rio’ Remix: Listen

Brazilian pop star Anitta is currently enjoying the success of her latest single ‘Girl From Rio’ which is hot on streaming across the world. With the song and her upcoming album on Warner Records, she is looking to have a big breakthrough worldwide (particularly in the U.S.) after already conquering the Brazilian and related markets over the last 10 years. The English-language track samples the 1962 hit “Garota de Ipanema” (“The Girl From Ipanema”) and pays tribute to Brazilian women.
Musicdrydennow.com

Local singer/songwriter releases single from forthcoming album

Mike Procyshyn has been busy over the last couple of years, producing projects for Reilly Scott (Songbird) and an EP from Lexi Alcock. Procyshyn has also been going through his own material to find demos, unfinished songs and has also written a few new tunes for his forthcoming album Good Man, Bad Wizard expected in early August.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: the stunning and unconventional singer-songwriter Miriam Lieberman

We caught up with world singer-songwriter Miriam Lieberman after the release of her stunning new album Just Transforming. Released last week, the album was created during the tumultuous year of 2020. The tracks on Just Transforming evoke comparisons with classic songwriters of the past such as Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon, with Lieberman’s distinctive and unconventional vocals elevating the music.
Musicallaccess.com

An Interview With The Rising Singer-Songwriter MICHAEL MAYO On His Just Released Personal Debut Album ‘Bones’, His Inspirations and More!

Meet the NYC-based rising vocalist, songwriter and instrumentalist Michael Mayo who TODAY released his genre-defying, highly personal debut solo album Bones via Artistry Music/Mack Avenue Records. The collection is about embracing his truth of being bisexual. Though classically trained, Mayo’s original music is a seamless blend of alternative and neo-soul...
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Carita” is the new pop song by the young Peruvian singer Tamy Ariela | VIDEO

“I think my music reflects a lot of honesty”, express. “I started this adventure in 2018 with the single ‘Si Muero Mañana’. It had a great acceptance and I think that happened because in everything I do I try to show myself as transparent as possible. It’s the same with ‘Carita’ and I feel happy about it ”, adds.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

DVBBS sample Yebba for dance-pop crossover ‘Lose My Mind’

Few producers have rose to stardom and stayed there as these two brothers. DVBBS once again demonstrate their dynamic production style with the raucous new track “Lose My Mind,” another single off their forthcoming full length album. The pair whip up this dance-pop crossover that features a sample from Yebba‘s original recording of “My Mind” that doesn’t sacrifice any of the original’s substance. Opening up with a groovy bass line peppered with guitar licks, “Lose My Mind” quickly establishes itself as another hit from the DVBBS duo. The boys up the ante during the drop with their signature soaring synths and goosebump-inducing vocals straight from the Yebba’s original. This latest release is a follow-up to the duo’s recently dropped club cut “Fool For Ya“ from their forthcoming album “SLEEP,” set to drop later this year on Ultra Records.
Nashville, TNbeintheloopchicago.com

NASHVILLE SINGER-SONGWRITER-GUITARIST, JARED JAMES NICHOLS, ANNOUNCES EP ‘SHADOW DANCER’ SET FOR FALL RELEASE

NASHVILLE SINGER-SONGWRITER-GUITARIST ANNOUNCES EP. WATCH JARED JAMES NICHOLS PERFORM WITH JOE BONAMASSA TONIGHT AT THE GLOBAL CONCERT. “GIBSON LIVE: A CELEBRATION OF ARTISTS TO BENEFIT GIBSON GIVES”. AIRING 6:30p CT/7:30p ET VIA GIBSON TV, HERE. Jared James Nichols. LISTEN | WATCH. “SKIN ‘N BONE”. NASHVILLE, TN (June 9, 2021) Nashville-based,...
Musicedmidentity.com

PRXZM Releases Nostalgia-Inducing ‘Faultlines’ EP

PRXZM releases Faultlines, their brand new, three-track EP that’s filled to the brim with retro synths and ’80s inspired melodies. Since first coming together in 2014, California-based duo PRXZM have brought their unique, ’80s-infused style to their modern-day electronic music. Sharing a passion for music, members Emma Maidenberg and Nick Ortega continue to grow with each passing release and performance, taking to clubs and festivals sharing their edgy catalog with audiences all over the globe. Of course, their dream-like synths paired and pop-oriented style.
Musicthisis50.com

BadBoiHY Releases Debut EP “11:11”

Fahoy Music’s frontline act, Humphrey Osagie Afobhokhan also known as BadboiHY releases his debut EP. The extended playlists consist of tracks which are a mixture of Hip-Hop, Trap and Afrobeats. The musician who hails from the ancient city of benin in Nigeria was able to birth a musical body of work which has an international appeal while maintaining his African roots with the second track “Jo jo jo”. His melodic sense is rooted in Afro modes but unconstrained by them, and he has a few producers who assisted in creating this beautiful masterpiece through some of the most innovative rhythm tracks.
Musicthatericalper.com

Rising Pop Star & Songwriter Jessia Serves Up New Single “I Should Quit”

Canadian pop songstress JESSIA unveils a brand-new single entitled “I Should Quit” today. On the track, executive produced by Grammy award winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder, hyper-charged production underscores confessional verses as she immediately admits, “I should quit…having friends with benefits.” Her delivery rises and falls with the dizzying beat as she laments, “I should quit, but I want to see how it ends, ‘cause I’m a woman who doesn’t listen to her friends.” She deals with the conundrum of friends-with-benefits the best way she knows how, by making another bona fide bop.
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

Singer/Songwriters Midstream and Renewal:

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel met at age 11, sang together, and broke up. Between 1957 and 1964, Simon wrote, recorded and released more than 30 songs, occasionally reuniting with Garfunkel as Tom & Jerry. The two then met again in and recorded Wednesday Morning 3AM, (2 folk songs, five of which were written by Simon) largely ignored by press. One, “The Sound of Silence,” however, garnered traction. The next two albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme, were hits. Even then, Manager Mort Lewis noted signs of rivalry. Garfunkel’s film aspirations (he acted in Catch 22 and Carnal Knowledge) further exacerbated relations.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Xray-Ash releases new EP, 2004

British Columba-based independent artist, Xray-Ash has released his debut EP, 2004. Despite the melancholic lyrics in nearly every song, the production and instrumentation sounds quite bright and upbeat. Dreamy funk guitar licks and simple, but catchy drum machine fills permeate throughout the album. It sounds feel-good, but many of the songs, lyrically, are referencing trauma. It’s that juxtaposition that makes 2004 highly enjoyable front-to-back.
Musicearmilk.com

Ciel and Dan Only release debut EP as Cloudsteppers

Toronto based artists Ciel and Dan Only have joined forces in the form of Cloudsteppers. A fresh debut released via X-KALAY, The Limit delivers four drum-heavy cuts that will elevate you to a higher place. As melodically-inclined producers, the duo decided to step away from their usual sound and focus on the drums and fx — the result being one of the most exciting releases of 2021.
Musicaboutinsider.com

Multi Talented Singer-Songwriter & Producer Dre Butterz

HI! THANKS FOR TAKING THE TIME TO CHAT WITH US! CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT YOURSELF, WHO IS DRE BUTTERZ IN YOUR OWN WORDS?. Hi, thank you! Dre Butterz is a Musician writer-producer and artist from Detroit mi, who’s roots are in church and gospel music and music has been apart of my life since the age of 5.
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

R&B Singer Sauvi DuVin Prepares To Release Her EP “This One’s For You”

Captivating, dynamic and spellbinding are the words being used to describe singer/songwriter Sauvi DuVin. At times brilliant and at times unique, Sauvi DuVin is relentlessly engaging. Her incredible voice, magnetic delivery, and irresistible personality have already earned her acclaim among music aficionados globally. She is a wine connoisseur. And just how it takes time to develop fine wine, the songstress takes her time and dedication to create captivating songs that touch the soul.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Australian Singer-Songwriter Pat Mac Drops A Vibrant Pop-Punk Single & Lyric Video Titled “Hollow”

Australian punk-pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Pat Mac drops a vibrant pop-punk single and lyric video titled “Hollow.” The track is filled with energy and groove, and Pat Mac impresses with his vocal delivery. It’s gonna be exciting to watch him grow. He is not planning on stopping anytime soon, and has already announced that his next release will drop on the 18th of June. This time, he will drop a full EP titled Wait On. “Hollow” is the first taste of what Pat Mac is capable of making in terms of music. His catchy crossgenre style goes perfectly well with his smooth and masterful vocals that steal the spotlight throughout the song.
WWEMetalSucks

Poppy Surprise-Releases New EP, Eat

Crossover metal star Poppy appeared on WWE’s global NXT television program earlier tonight (Tuesday, June 8), to announce the surprise-release of a new five song EP, EAT – NXT Soundtrack. The EP is now live on streaming services. It features five songs, two of which fans have heard before, at...