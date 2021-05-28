A ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Book Is On The Way

Let me just tell you so you don’t have to wonder anymore: Annie Murphy is not like Alexis Rose, the character she played on Schitt’s Creek. Who is? Few of us can say we survived being trapped in a sheikh’s palace during a regime change, or mourn the day we were expelled from the Pussycat Dolls for being “too pretty.” But Murphy faces a paradox—with exceptional performances, it becomes hard to separate the actor from the role. She so definitively parodied young, vain, self-absorbed women that my own mother stopped me during a visit and asked me if I was doing an impression of Alexis Rose. (I had to tell her that Alexis Rose is doing an impression of people like me.)