“So May We Start”: Listen To Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Sing On Sparks’ First Single From Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’
It’s going to be the summer of Sparks. Everything is really coming together for the hard-working U.S. art-rock band who have been plugging away at things for years. The idiosyncratic band is the spotlight of Edgar Wright‘s upcoming “The Sparks Brothers” documentary portrait about the creative group and their struggle to survive the ups and downs of the music business over at least five decades. But that’s not all. There’s also the upcoming “Annette,” the first English-language film from visionary director Leos Carax, with music by Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael and based on their original story. “Annette” stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and is set to open the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in July.theplaylist.net