Adams Health Network nurse receives state award

By Jim Langham on
bernewitness.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Adams Health Network board of trustees were informed at Wednesday’s May trustee board meeting that nurse Barbara Lewis was chosen as the state’s Nurse of the Year through the Indiana Health Care Association.

bernewitness.com
