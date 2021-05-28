Adams Health Network nurse receives state award

The Learning Network of Clinton County recently received a $100,000 grant from the CDC Foundation for COVID vaccinations in Clinton County. “It will be hugely helpful,” said Melinda Grismer, director of the Learning Network of Clinton County. “Already, we have arranged the first two vaccination events with bilingual nurses on off-hours. So, we are able to offer events at non-traditional times so they can vaccinate at non-traditional hours. We have also gone to factories so people can get vaccinated on-site so they do not have to miss work. We are trying to meet them at the point of their needs.”