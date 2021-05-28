Q&A: How Walmart's restaurants are evolving
Restaurants have long had a home inside Walmart's cavernous supercenters. But the pandemic and shifting consumer preferences are introducing some notable changes to the retailer's restaurant game plan. McDonald's and Subway are shuttering in-store locations while other national chains like Domino's and Taco Bell have moved in. Walmart is also testing out the latest digital meal craze, ghost kitchens, and increasing its outreach to community restaurants.www.restaurantdive.com