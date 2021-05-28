Q&A: How Walmart's restaurants are evolving

Walmart just made getting tires an easier process. Here's how to save time and money and get back on the road quickly when you need tires. Buying tires can be a hassle. Your main objective is to get the tires your car will work best on, at a great price, and installed quickly. Walmart can help. The retailer has just rolled out a variety of improvements that make buying and installing tires easier than ever. Using the convenient Walmart.com website or the Walmart app, customers can now search for tires that are a perfect match for the year, make and model of their vehicle and book an appointment to get them installed — all from the comfort of their home.