Q&A: How Walmart's restaurants are evolving

By Jeff Wells
restaurantdive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants have long had a home inside Walmart's cavernous supercenters. But the pandemic and shifting consumer preferences are introducing some notable changes to the retailer's restaurant game plan. McDonald's and Subway are shuttering in-store locations while other national chains like Domino's and Taco Bell have moved in. Walmart is also testing out the latest digital meal craze, ghost kitchens, and increasing its outreach to community restaurants.

