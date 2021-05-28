Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Rebels punch six tickets to outdoor national meet on Thursday

By David Johnson
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (From wire reports) Ole Miss women’s track & field could not have asked for much more after a sublime second day of action at the NCAA East Regional, where the Rebels punched six tickets to the outdoor national meet on Thursday. Jalani Davis continued to impress at...

