Let’s talk cookie recipes! I love the cakey ones, the chewy ones, the warm gooey ones, and even the cold ones! Does anyone else have a cookie recipe obsession? I thought it would be helpful to gather the best cookie recipes (in a variety of flavors) for anyone else as obsessed as myself. Comin’ atcha is my Top 10 Cookie Recipes List (and boy is it good!) AND, as an added bonus, I put together a SWEET cookie taste-test date that takes cookie tasting to a whole new romantic level! Scroll to the bottom to check it out!