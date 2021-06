Wet weather has arrived early this Friday and is here to stay for the next several days. A stationary front will stall out across the Midwest as winds from the south bring heat and moisture to fuel rain chance for the next several days. Grab the umbrella as you plan your Friday and keep it around through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach near 80 as skies are otherwise cloudy when the rain is not coming down. There is a chance for some heavier downpours and possibly thunderstorms through midday.