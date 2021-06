The number of newborn babies in Japan fell to a record low last year as couples put off getting married and starting a family amid the coronavirus pandemic.Data released on Thursday by the Japanese government shows the number of babies born in 2020 fell to 840,832, down 2.8 per cent or 24,407 compared to 2019.It is the first time the country has recorded fewer than 900,000 births since records began.The number of registered marriages in Japan has also fallen by 12.3 per cent, to 525,490, a post-war record, the health ministry said. The country has a total population of around...