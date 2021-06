If there’s one racecar that could give you wings, it may be this Ferrari 550 GT1. The rare Prancing Horse is one of just four that was built and developed by race and rally team Italtecnica. Throughout the course of its front-line racing career, which spans some 11 years, it scored a Le Mans class win, an overall victory at the Spa 24 hours, and competed in two FIA GT championships. Now, as luck would have it, the decorated racer will be up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s in Milan next week.