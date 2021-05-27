Cancel
‘Spook Who Sat by the Door’ Pilot at FX Adds Lucas Till, Nafessa Williams, Nathan Darrow, Tom Irwin

By Joe Otterson
imdb.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Spook Who Sat by the Door” pilot at FX has rounded out its main cast with four new additions. Lucas Till, Nafessa Williams, Nathan Darrow and Tom Irwin have all joined the drama pilot alongside previously announced leads Y’lan Noel and Christina Jackson. The story follows Dan Freeman (Noel),...

www.imdb.com
Nathan Darrow
Lucas Till
Nafessa Williams
