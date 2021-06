It's back again the year after taking a year off during the pandemic. The 28th Annual Walk for Animals a fundraiser for Animal Allies. For everyone that has participated in this event in years past a few things have changed in order to make this event as successful as possible. First the event was moved to the month of July since the weather the first week in June was often a little chilly. Second the event was moved to Leif Erickson Park this year and third it is being held on a weeknight since so many people leave town on the weekends.