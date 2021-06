The new funding, led by Fulcrum Equity Partners, will go towards accelerating the DC based company’s expansion across the full student lifecycle. Full Measure Education, the company behind the leading mobile engagement platform for colleges and universities, announced it has raised a $10 million growth equity round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners, one of the Southeast’s largest growth equity firms. This financing provides Full Measure with the opportunity to broaden its impact on the student journey by expanding its platform to meet the needs of all institutional stakeholders.