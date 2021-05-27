Tiedman throws complete-game win with 13 K's as Golden West downs Cypress, 3-1

HUNTINGTON BEACH - The surging Golden West College baseball program continues to win in the month of May as the Rustlers beat Cypress College on Thursday, 3-1. First-year head coach Drew Ramos endured a tough opening month in April with a 1-11 record but the team has found its rhythm in May going 11-3 over the past 14 games. Ramos was incredibly open about the early offensive struggles as the key to the Rustlers' sluggish start but the offense has been producing as of late and the quality pitching outings have racked up. That was never as apparent as when freshman left-hander Ricky Tiedemann took the mound Thursday and threw a complete game win with 13 strikeouts to close out his final game at Golden West.