What to Watch After the HBO Series ‘Mare of Easttown’. Mare of Easttown has it all for mystery fans: murder, realism, and plenty of story twists. The HBO series does, however, have one flaw: it is far too short. The crime drama starring Kate Winslet premiered on HBO’s streaming service on April 18, 2021, and lasted through May 30, 2021 as a limited series. The intriguing mystery has left fans wanting more after only seven episodes.