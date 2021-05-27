Baseball: Tiedeman Throws Complete Game with 13K's; Shuts Down Cypress Offense

Huntington Beach, Calif. – The Golden West College baseball program continues to win in the month of May as they beat Cypress College this afternoon 3-1. First year head coach Drew Ramos endured a tough opening month in April going 1-11 but the team has found its rhythm in May going 11-3 in the past 14 games. Ramos was incredibly open about the early offensive struggles as the key to their sluggish start. Well, the offense has been producing and the quality pitching outings have racked up. Never more so when freshman left hander Ricky Tiedemann took the mound today and threw a complete game, 13 strike-out victory to close out his final game at Golden West.