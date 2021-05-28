Red Bulls finalizing move for Uganda youth international Steven Sserwadda
The New York Red Bulls appear to be adding another talented young prospect. According to Kawowo Sports, Kampala Capital City Authority FC attacker Steven Sserwadda “could have played his last game” for the club and “is understood to be headed” to Major League Soccer. After a recent Uganda Cup fixture, the 18-year-old youth international “waved to the fans in a manner that said goodbye to them for now.” He was recently connected to a New York move in April.www.chatsports.com