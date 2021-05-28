Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Red Bulls finalizing move for Uganda youth international Steven Sserwadda

By Once a Metro
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Red Bulls appear to be adding another talented young prospect. According to Kawowo Sports, Kampala Capital City Authority FC attacker Steven Sserwadda “could have played his last game” for the club and “is understood to be headed” to Major League Soccer. After a recent Uganda Cup fixture, the 18-year-old youth international “waved to the fans in a manner that said goodbye to them for now.” He was recently connected to a New York move in April.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Major League Soccer#Kawowo Sports#Fc#Football256#Sserwadda#The Red Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesredbull.com

Everything you need to prepare for Red Bull Solo Q

Preparation is the key to success. Previous Red Bull Solo Q winners share their knowledge on how to prepare for the qualifiers of the 1v1 League of Legends tournament. So you’ve decided to play in your very first Red Bull Solo Q qualifier. A tough road lies ahead, as you'll compete against not only the best League of Legends players in your own territory, but also against the best in the world as you progress.
MLSPosted by
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Brian White from the New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls trade forward Brian White to the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Wednesday. The Red Bulls will initially receive $400,000 in GAM, with the opportunity to acquire $100,000 more should White complete all performance-based incentives. “Brian is a player with...
Soccerchatsports.com

International Reds: Guide to the friendlies

The 16-team competition starts on 11 June but, before that, the countries are involved in a series of friendlies and warm-up fixtures, as the various squads ramp up their preparations. As usual, Manchester United players are heavily involved, so there's plenty for you to keep an eye on, even before...
MLSchatsports.com

Derby wins and documentary stardom for Red Bulls youth structure

It is has been a busy time for young players in the New York Red Bulls youth system. Red Bull II is up and running in USL Championship play as is the U-23 team in League Two. On the academy front the much-anticipated New York Academy Derby saw positive results for the Red Bulls over an emerging local rival.
MLSnewyorkredbulls.com

PODCAST | Red Bulls Weekly: Episode 13

Red Bulls Academy product John Tolkin stops by during the international break to chat with Matt Harmon and Connor Lade about making his first MLS start, different styles his hair has experiences and his upcoming high school prom experience.
Soccerbesoccer.com

VIDEO: All Claudinho's goals for Red Bull Bragantino in 2020-21

Check out Claudinho's 18 Brasileirão Série A goals from the 2020-21 season. The attacking midfielder was named the best player of the competition. RB Bragantino's Claudinho was on fire during the 2020/21 season - check out all his goals here!. The midfielder made a total of 35 appearances in the...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Update: New York Red Bulls’ Frankie Amaya’s injury

Frankie Amaya was taken off the field late in the first half of the New York Red Bulls impressive 2-1 win over Orlando City this past weekend. While the injury initially looked bad, it appears that the influential midfielder could be back soon for the Red Bulls. The New York...
Motorsportsbesoccer.com

VIDEO: Red Bull Bragantino draw v Bahia in goalfest

Take a look at Red Bull Bragantino's highlights during the match against Bahia on matchday two of the 2021 Brasileirão Série A at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. Red Bull Bragantino hosted Bahia in a matchday two Brasileirao clash on Saturday night. Bahia took the lead after 16 minutes through...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic teenager impresses in youth international

Celtic teenager Ben Wylie impressed on his first outing for the Northern Ireland U21 side this afternoon, getting on the scoresheet against Scotland. The Scottish side, which included Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, would go on to win the match 3-2, despite Wylie’s efforts. Northern Ireland posted highlights of the goal...
Minoritiesjerseysportingnews.com

On Pride Night, Red Bulls II Drop Heartbreaker

June 2 was Pride Night at Montclair State University Soccer Park and a soccer game took place under good weather conditions between the Red Bulls II and Tampa Bay Rowdies, who came in to Wednesday's match occupying first-place in the United Soccer League Championship's Atlantic Division. Perfect weather conditions set...
U.K.mancity.com

England Youth international Ruby Mace joins City

The deal sees the highly rated 17-year-old sign her first professional contract having previously been on the books of Arsenal in their youth ranks, with her set to wear the number 30. Mace made her senior debut for the Gunners in September 2020 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Vitality Women’s...
Soccerchatsports.com

OaM Quarter Season Red Bulls Awards Extravaganza

Despite entering this month’s international break with a sub-.500 record, there’s a tint of optimism in the view of the New York Red Bulls after the first quarter of the 2021 season. Some clumsy performances but also brilliant ones from players and manager alike have the team with a passing grade but one where few individuals are without their lowlights.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Red Bull told Tsunoda to move to Italy

AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda has been made to move to Italy in order to be closer to the team during his maiden Formula 1 season. The Japanese racer burst onto the scene at the start of the season, finishing in the points on debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Four...
Worldbesoccer.com

VIDEO: Red Bull Bragantino smash Chapecoense at Arena Condá

On Sunday 30th May 2021, Red Bull Bragantino won 3-0 against Chapecoense. Relive the best moments of the victory at Arena Condá in the first round of the Brasileirão Série A. RB Bragantino were victorious in the Brazilian Serie A opener against Chapecoense - check out their win here!. The...
Video Gamesredbull.com

Red Bull Campus Clutch heats up with 24-hour finals stream

The biggest collegiate Valorant tournament in history is really starting to heat up. Red Bull Campus Clutch has already seen 25,000 students participate across over 400 events worldwide to become national champions for their country, with some talented teams winning state of the art gaming hubs for their university. But...
Motorsportswcn247.com

Verstappen leads title race, with focus on Red Bull's wings

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen heads into his first race as Formula One leader looking for his first podium finish at a previously troublesome circuit. There's also a lot of focus on his Red Bull car’s rear wing in the last race before new tests of how wings flex at high speed. Winning the last race in Monaco put Verstappen four points ahead of Hamilton heading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The street circuit in Baku has the longest straight of the year. Verstappen has no podiums and two retirements in his four previous races in Azerbaijan.
Autosport Online

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Perez joined Red Bull for 2021 after his exit from Racing Point, and anticipated it would take him around four or five races to get up to speed with the team’s car. A difficult Monaco qualifying was made up for in the race when he recovered to finish fourth, but Perez hit new heights in Baku on Friday as he led second practice for Red Bull.
Motorsportsdecodedmagazine.com

Red Bull BC One E-Battle to live-stream online final on June 26

Red Bull BC One, the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, has announced the top eight B-Boys and B-Girls moving on to the final stage of its online breaking tournament, Red Bull BC One E-Battle. Here is all you need to know:. – With 17 World...