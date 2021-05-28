Red Bulls finalizing move for Uganda youth international Steven Sserwadda

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen heads into his first race as Formula One leader looking for his first podium finish at a previously troublesome circuit. There's also a lot of focus on his Red Bull car’s rear wing in the last race before new tests of how wings flex at high speed. Winning the last race in Monaco put Verstappen four points ahead of Hamilton heading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The street circuit in Baku has the longest straight of the year. Verstappen has no podiums and two retirements in his four previous races in Azerbaijan.