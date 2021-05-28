Class of 2021 Aims for Daily Greatness
Put-in-Bay School Class of 2021 commencement, held at Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial, progressed flawlessly as the drumbeat of stormy weather hovered beyond Lake Erie's western horizon. Master of Ceremony Superintendent Steve Poe, joined by the Put-in-Bay Board of Education, Perry's Victory Superintendent Barbara Rowles, and keynote speaker Scott Ferrell, recognized the seven graduates and their accomplishments. Mr. Ferrell's core message to the audience focused on achieving daily greatness via personal habits which promote self-development.