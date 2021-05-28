Cancel
This Just In: Thom Filicia Home Collection for Feizy

By Will Maddox
dmagazine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThom Filicia’s eye for exquisite detailing and beautiful texture shines through in the Thom Filicia Home Collection rugs for Feizy. Thom translates his smart & sophisticated style into a collection of rugs perfect for any interior. Thom’s rugs can both cool down a historic Georgian and warm up a modern loft – each design offering a dynamic point of view reflective of Thom’s approach – to create a line of rugs that are exceptional, accessible, and designed for the way you live. Click here to view the new collection for Feizy.

