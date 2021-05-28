This Just In: Thom Filicia Home Collection for Feizy
Thom Filicia’s eye for exquisite detailing and beautiful texture shines through in the Thom Filicia Home Collection rugs for Feizy. Thom translates his smart & sophisticated style into a collection of rugs perfect for any interior. Thom’s rugs can both cool down a historic Georgian and warm up a modern loft – each design offering a dynamic point of view reflective of Thom’s approach – to create a line of rugs that are exceptional, accessible, and designed for the way you live. Click here to view the new collection for Feizy.www.dmagazine.com