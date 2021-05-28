How to upgrade your computer hard drive
A friend recently asked for advice on updating the hard drive on their computer. They were out of space and wanted to upgrade to a larger solid-state drive. Traditional hard drives use spinning metal disks to hold your data, which is read by a head that looks like the needle from a record player, but hard drive platters spin thousands of times per minute. Solid-state drives use memory chips instead of spinning platters, so there are no moving parts to wear out. And because data can be read faster from memory chips, your computer will work much faster.www.newsday.com