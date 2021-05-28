How to upgrade your computer hard drive

GUEST OPINION: One of the worst issues to afflict a computer is a hard drive failure. At least in case of other issues, you can boot up your system to look up fixes and even try out a few. But with a hard drive failure at your hands, you’re pretty much held up since you just can’t use the computer normally until you get it fixed. Thankfully, with some time, patience, and the right set of hard drive recovery methods, it is possible to fix a HDD failure.