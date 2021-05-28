An Editor’s Note About Monty Bennett
We have corrected three previous FrontBurner posts concerning Monty Bennett, the Dallas hotelier and publisher of the Dallas Express website. We first wrote about his media involvement in October 2020. In that post, we wrote that Bennett had “ordered up” stories to be published in part of a network of community news outlets called Metric Media News, which a New York Times investigation had found works on a pay-to-play model. Through his lawyer, Bennett insists that he never paid for stories in Metric Media outlets. Although the post did not say that he did so, we have edited the post in response to Bennett’s lawyer’s request to add clarity.www.dmagazine.com