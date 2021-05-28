Cancel
Request for Proposals - Fair Housing Discrimination Complaint Investigative Services

 19 days ago

Request for Proposals – Fair Housing Discrimination Complaint Investigative Services. The City of Beloit is requesting proposals from independent entities qualified to provide City of Beloit residents with investigative services. This contract will be for one year (12 months) starting between July 1, 2021 and August 1, 2021, with an option for annual renewal for up to five years. This activity will be funded through the City’s Community Development Block Grant fund; therefore, all aspects of the contract must comply with federal and state regulations as well as local ordinances. The purpose of the Request for Proposal is to solicit proposals from any person or organization interested in being considered for this contract.

