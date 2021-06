Note! DLCs from the bundles can't be assigned twice to the same account! This Bundle includes: Su-7BMK (Rank 6 USSR); 2000 Golden Eagles; Premium account for 15 days. The Su-7BMK jet fighter-bomber is an export modification based on the Su-7BM developed in the mid-1960’s. Since the Su-7BKL was already in production by this time, the export aircraft was created on the basis of the fuselage and systems in this modification with landing gear and wings from the Su-7BM. This export modification became the most massive amongst all of the Su-7 family of vehicles produced and was in the service of many nations, including the DPRK, India and Egypt and also some of the aircraft remained in the Soviet Air Forces, where they were used for foreign cadet training. The maximum speed of this fighter is 2100 km/h. The premium Su-7BMK is armed with two 30mm NR-30 cannons. The following options can be used as suspended weaponry: up to 160 S-5K unguided rockets, up to 42 S-3K unguided rockets, up to six 250kg high-explosive bombs or four 500kg high-explosive bombs. All premium vehicles allow you to earn increased Research Points and Silver Lions for each battle and comes furnished with all available modifications. With a Premium account (also purchasable in the game for Golden Eagles) you will earn more Research Points and Silver Lions during each battle for a set amount of days. This is cumulative with bonuses from premium vehicles!