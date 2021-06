The RAM-7 has seen an increase in popularity in Warzone Season 3, but Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff isn’t a fan of this fast-firing AR. Modern Warfare’s RAM-7 has always been a decent pick for those that enjoy the accuracy of an AR, while also maintaining the overall speed of the game’s SMG class. While it may not be as strong as the likes of the CR-56 AMAX or Kilo 141, the RAM-7 has managed to break into the top five most-used Warzone weapons. In fact, many both casual and pro players have recently been using the gun as a deadly support class.