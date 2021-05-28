Hi-Liner Track &Field Hosts Awards Night Before Heading to State
Before the State-qualified Hi-Liner Track & Field athletes left on Thursday for the state meet in Bismarck, the team celebrated their accomplishments with an awards night. Honors were given out for EDC place winners and to individual team members who have had exceptional season in terms of spirit, improvement, dedication and value (See the award honorees in the full article with photos from Awards Night in your May 28th-30th Times-Record Weekend Edition).www.times-online.com