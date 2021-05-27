Tarpon Bay’s Public Boat Ramp Temporarily Closing

Grant and fundraising efforts help the harbor department modernize its fleet. –In an effort to modernize its fleet, the Morro Bay Harbor Department purchased a lightly used boat from Port San Luis with the help of an $85,000 grant awarded by the California Department of Boating and Waterways. However, more funds were needed to undergo significant rebuilding in order to provide the unique services the Morro Bay Harbor requires. The Friends of the MBHD launched the fundraising efforts in September of last year. One year later, they successfully reached their goal, with 80-percent of the funds raised as individual contributions and 20-percent as a matching grant from Castle Wind. The vessel is expected to be harbor-ready by April 2022.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO