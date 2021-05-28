50+ Dank Memes & Comical Internet Things

Internet of Things: Display LoRaWAN coverage with the TTN Mapper web service. The Internet of Things wireless standard LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) is ideally suited for implementing your own IoT projects with low running costs that are far outside the range of a WLAN or that should be particularly energy-saving. As long as you stay in the area of ​​your house, yard and property, the range will not be a big issue – if the gateway is placed in the uninsulated attic or on the roof, the cover is usually sufficient. But what if projects have to work on huge areas, for example in an entire city?