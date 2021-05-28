Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

50+ Dank Memes & Comical Internet Things

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The internet can be a cursed place for the casual browser. Aimlessly 'surfing' the web is an undoubtedly less common activity than in the past—visiting trusted apps, social networks and forums probably makes up most of our internet experience these days. But for those who still have a craving for the unfamiliar, the possibilities of treading on some unsavory content is still very real. Here's where we come in, brave internet traveller—may these dank memes be a refreshing pit stop on your journey through the chaos.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Memes#Dank Memes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Meme
News Break
Internet
News Break
Surfing
Related
InternetPosted by
The Independent

33 of the funniest memes and jokes about the internet going down for major sites

At around 11 am on 8th June a huge internetoutage occurred affecting major news, social media, commerce and even government websites. The UK government website was down as well as Amazon and Reddit. News sites such as the BBC, CNN, New York Times, Independent, Vice were also down as well as PayPal, Etsy Twitch and HBO Max. Pictures were failing to load as well.The issue appears to have been a result of a problem as Fastly, a cloud-based computing service that provides services to many of these aforementioned websites. A s you can imagine scenes on Twitter resembled something...
Video Gamesbitcoin.com

Pepe the Frog Creator Launches NFTs Featuring the Infamous Internet Meme

The infamous Internet meme “Pepe the Frog” will be immortalized in non-fungible token (NFT) collectible form by the frog’s original creator Matt Furie. Of course, Pepe has been featured in blockchain art before and a series of cards were created via Counterparty in 2016. However, despite the number of NFT rare Pepes on the web, Furie says when it comes to his famous frog, “Everything else is a bootleg.”
Internetbuffalonynews.net

Fastly's global internet meltdown could be a sign of things to come

For an hour on the morning of June 8, dozens of the world's most-visited websites went offline. Among those affected were Amazon, Reddit, PayPal and Spotify, as well as the Guardian, the New York Times and the UK government website, gov.uk. Together, these websites handle hundreds of millions of users.
Marketssickchirpse.com

The Doge Meme Has Shattered The Internet Record For An NFT

I thought that after the cryptocurrency market crashed a couple of weeks ago and the NFT market followed suit that people might finally realise how ridiculous the whole idea of it is, but it doesn’t look like that has happened even slightly after the iconic Doge meme sold as an NFT for $4 million. How the heck does that happen?
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

This Star Wars scene has become the internet’s new favourite meme

Attack of the Clones is not a good movie. It might even be the worst of the Star Wars prequel movies which is saying a lot when you remember that The Phantom Menace exists. However, amongst the lousiness of the movie has emerged a meme that is proving quite valuable for people who are looking to expose red flags. Confused? Allow us to explain.Let’s take you back to 2002 and a scene from the aforementioned movie that featured the on-screen couple of Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala, played by Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman respectively. In the scene, Padme and...
Marketsluxurylaunches.com

The Doge meme makes Internet history by selling for $4 million to officially become the most expensive meme NFT ever sold.

Our world that was once known for its many realms, physics, travel, has evolved into a world of memes, cryptocurrency, and social media. It’s now a world that contains an NFT of the spectacular “Doge” meme. Considered one of the internet’s most iconic and renowned memes, the Doge has sold as a nonfungible token for $4 million, becoming the most expensive meme NFT of all time. The lucky buyer user @pleasrdao, keeping in tune with the new modes of payments, shelled out 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, which equals roughly $4 million on the auction website Zora.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Researchers say they have unmasked a major QAnon influencer

Researchers at the intelligence firm Logically said Tuesday that they have identified an influential figure in the QAnon conspiracy community who pushed dangerous narratives about coronavirus and child trafficking. In a new report, researchers linked the Twitter handle “qthewakeup” to Jeremy “J.J.” Sicotte, a documentary filmmaker. The account amassed over...
Travelwashingtonnewsday.com

After Jeff Bezos announced his plans to travel to space, the internet was flooded with memes and jokes. ‘The Divorced Guy’s Big Move’

After Jeff Bezos announced his plans to travel to space, the internet was flooded with memes and jokes. ‘The Divorced Guy’s Big Move’. After Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he and his brother, Mark Bezos, will be travelling to space on July 20, jokes and memes flooded Twitter on Monday. The trip will take place 15 days after Bezos leaves his position as CEO of Amazon.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

If You Work From Home Do These 8 Things To Boost Your Internet Speed

Anything we do these days seems to take place online, from YouTube videos and music to online gaming. As a result, if your internet connection is slow, it may put your whole life on hold. If you're having trouble keeping up with your internet while WFH (Working from Home) or for entertainment reasons, these are the eight things you can do to speed it up.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Internet of Things: Display LoRaWAN coverage with the TTN Mapper web service

Internet of Things: Display LoRaWAN coverage with the TTN Mapper web service. The Internet of Things wireless standard LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) is ideally suited for implementing your own IoT projects with low running costs that are far outside the range of a WLAN or that should be particularly energy-saving. As long as you stay in the area of ​​your house, yard and property, the range will not be a big issue – if the gateway is placed in the uninsulated attic or on the roof, the cover is usually sufficient. But what if projects have to work on huge areas, for example in an entire city?
Computersbain.com

Creating a Winning Network Strategy in the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a market that has seen strong growth, and companies should start investing in a winning network IoT strategy. In this webinar, Bain's Darren Jackson, Michael Schallehn, Justin Murphy, Darryn Lowe, and Velu Sinha, partners with our Technology practice, share their perspectives on IoT growth, the focus on specific or diverse sales markets, and go-to-market approaches.
Technologytechinvestornews.com

Dive into the internet of things with this beginners course bundle

TL;DR: The Internet of Things and ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle is on sale for £17.70 as of June 16, saving you 98% on list price. With seven different courses and seven hours of content on ESP32, web servers, Arduino interfacing, and more, the IoT and ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle contains insights you'll need to become an "Internet of Things" creator.
Technologyangi.com

How Does the Internet of Things Impact Home Security?

There’s little doubt that many of us are feeling more “plugged in” these days, at many levels. Social media, mobile applications and other interactive technologies allow us to stay connected with each other, our workplaces and even with our homes more than ever before. And while we may sometimes question...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is unnecessary at any time of the day’: TikTok shows influencer covering ‘Respect’ at 7am, waking neighbors

One influencer displayed an astounding lack of self-awareness when she decided to film a loud cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” outside of a residential complex supposedly at 7am. @influencersinthewild. The absolute irony of her screaming about R-E-S-P-E-C-T at 7 am #influencersinthewild #losangeles #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca #conjuringhorror. ♬ original sound...
ShoppingElite Daily

47 Dank Things Under $25 That Are Getting Popular As Hell On Amazon

The internet — Amazon, specifically — is filled with timely trends and must-have merchandise to help lighten your workload, enhance your weekend rest, and simply be awesome additions to your life. Just ask any of the customers who’ve left four- and five-star reviews, and you’ll be bombarded with the latest tech innovations, beauty boosters, and more. In fact, these kinds of thinks are so dank that they’re flying off the shelves — and most of them are under $25 (including everything on this list).