Bearettes dance team’s place in civil rights history gets the spotlight in new film

Berkeley Dance Project 2021: Turntables, directed by Latanya Tigner and Lashon Daley and released this year by UC Berkeley’s Department of Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies, tells the story of the Cal Bearettes, the first majorette-style dance team in the University of California system. The entertaining and educational short film provides an artistic interpretation of the history of popular dance, civil rights and the trials of Black women and women of color to find space and respect on the Cal campus.