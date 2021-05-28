Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Bearettes dance team’s place in civil rights history gets the spotlight in new film

By Minhae Shim Roth
berkeleyside.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkeley Dance Project 2021: Turntables, directed by Latanya Tigner and Lashon Daley and released this year by UC Berkeley’s Department of Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies, tells the story of the Cal Bearettes, the first majorette-style dance team in the University of California system. The entertaining and educational short film provides an artistic interpretation of the history of popular dance, civil rights and the trials of Black women and women of color to find space and respect on the Cal campus.

www.berkeleyside.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Uc Berkeley#Film#Civil Rights#Uc Berkeley#Department Of Theater#Performance Studies#African American#Cal#Mills College#Albany Bulb Tour Stretch#Ravel Unravel Learn#Macy Gray Join#The California Jet Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Reflecting on my growth as a writer

If you’re a writer like me, you know. It’s never easy to reread your previous work. It’s even harder to get all the way through. And without cringing? Yeah, that’s pretty impossible. But it’s high time for me to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. And for you too. My fiction-writing...