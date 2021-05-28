Cancel
Pets

Why your house cat loves sitting on your keyboard when you need to use it

pawtracks.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you find yourself frequently moving your cat off your keyboard while you’re using your computer, you’re far from alone. Keyboards seem to be like magnets to cats, and a cat sitting on keyboard and laptop surfaces is all too common. While it can be cute to see the first few times, this habit can get tiring, especially if you’re trying to get some work done. If you’re wondering, “Why does my cat sit on my keyboard?” the good news is that there’s a reason behind your cat’s behavior. Once you understand why your cat is so attracted to your keyboard, you can take some steps to help convince him that he really doesn’t need to climb onto your computer while you’re working.

