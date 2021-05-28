CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Little Light Reading

By The Editors
JSTOR Daily
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleIt’s. About. Time. You need a break. Everyone needs a break. It’s time to take a load off, say the heck with work for a while, enjoy the weather (weather permitting), and just mellow TF out. This Is How They Wiped Themselves in Ancient Rome. July 24, 2020. A...

Recommended Reads: Angels of light and darkness battle in new fantasy novel

Birth of the Fae: Locked Out of Heaven, by Danielle M. Orsin. What’s it like to be abandoned, locked out from your home and left to find your own way?. The angels on earth must reconcile their feelings as their beautiful wings decay, and they are locked outside the gates of Heaven. After the great war with Lucifer, they band together to learn how to survive, even how to thrive in this foreign land called earth. Now they need to embark on a new, fantastical, epic adventure. They will transform, with their magical dragons, into the Fellowship Aegis of Earth, the FAE. Can they unite? They splinter into the Court of Light and the Court of Dark. They need to find ways to protect themselves from the people of earth, and each other.
That Little Voice

Home is where the heart is. But what if you have several homes, or spots that call to your heart? I’ve had several residences, but to be called ‘home’ has depended on the people in my life at the time, the memories I formed there, and if I want to ever return. Truthfully, there are some places I lived that I called home at the time, but the mere thought of returning or revisiting isn’t on my…
Whipped Cream, Jimorrow reimagine ‘This Little Light of Mine’ with new single

Whipped Cream has taken a classic summer camp chants and given it a lethal twist on her new single and collaboration with Jimorrow, “Light of Mine.” Adding a heavy bassline and stuttering instrumentals, the pair transform “This Little Light of Mine” from a summertime chant sung by kids walking through the woods into a track fit for the most expansive of festival grounds. Speaking on her inspiration for the single, Whipped Cream said in a statement,
Community Spotlight: Books to read with all the lights on this October

There’s nothing better than sitting in your favorite chair (or in bed) and curling up with a good book as the seasons change. October is a month that I look forward to every year because love all the new ghost stories that come out at this time of the year. Here are a couple of great new releases to get you in that spooky mood.
Weekend Reading

You know those moments when a bunch of signs seem to show up at once, all pointing toward the same thing?. It’s World Mental Health Day, and this morning I posted something on Instagram about my ongoing effort to live in the present. This summer I told a friend of mine that, for the first time in my life, my main priority was to have good days and good memories.
Reading to Dogs

The Shelter Buddies Reading Program at the Humane Society of Missouri allows children between the ages of six to fifteen years old to sign up to read books to shelter dogs. The idea is to let a child sit outside a dog kennel and read a book to the dog. They have found that reading to dogs helps reduce the animals’ anxiety, and it nurtures empathy in the children – but - that’s not all.
Sword Art Online 2: Aincrad Audio Book Is Available Now; So You Can Be as Cool as All Those Light Novel Nerds Without Reading Words

Yen Press has posted their newest audiobook, Sword Art Online 2: Aincrad, available now for fans to pick up and listen to while they go about their life. Unlike the original light novel released in 2014, the audiobook gives readers the freedom to experience the source material of this long-running franchise without having to spend their evening reading words. We’re sorry to light novel readers everywhere, I’ve read quite a few this year, but the audiobook experience is taking over.
New Mikkelson building to benefit Little Light of Mine

New Hampton Lions Club members pitch in to help on Parks and Recreation’s project. The New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department’s storage sheds were, well, nearing the end. The Little Light of Mine Committee that lights up Mikkelson Park during the holiday season needed some permanent storage. The New Hampton...
Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
Disney Legend Tommy Kirk Passes Away at Age 79

Disney Legend Tommy Kirk passed away September 28th at the age of 79. The actor known mostly for his career with Disney became a Disney Legend in 2006 for his accolades at the company. He starred in films such as Disney’s 1957 classic Old Yeller, as well as 1959’s The Shaggy Dog and 1960’s Swiss Family Robinson.
What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
The Food That Ina Garten Wasn't Allowed To Eat As A Child

If you are one of many people that absolutely adore Ina Garten, you are not alone. Known for her warm charm and relatable approach to cooking, hundreds of thousands of viewers just can't get enough of the "Barefoot Contessa." But the Emmy Award winning host also lived a long and interesting life before she emerged as a Food Network star. From getting her pilot license while her husband was serving in the Vietnam War, to working as a Budget Analyst in the White House during the Ford and Carter administration, Garten has proved herself as a multi-talented force of nature (via Good Housekeeping).
The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
The Only Foods Anthony Bourdain Refused To Eat

The unofficial theme of Anthony Bourdain's food television shows was rooted in the virtues of being a gracious and accommodating visitor. He said as much in a 2011 interview with the Harvard Business Review: "I put a real premium on being a good guest, meaning you accept what is offered in good faith and a smile, and do your best to just be grateful and a good guest and respect your host and their traditions, and try to play along, even if it's uncomfortable."
Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
