A Little Light Reading

Birth of the Fae: Locked Out of Heaven, by Danielle M. Orsin. What’s it like to be abandoned, locked out from your home and left to find your own way?. The angels on earth must reconcile their feelings as their beautiful wings decay, and they are locked outside the gates of Heaven. After the great war with Lucifer, they band together to learn how to survive, even how to thrive in this foreign land called earth. Now they need to embark on a new, fantastical, epic adventure. They will transform, with their magical dragons, into the Fellowship Aegis of Earth, the FAE. Can they unite? They splinter into the Court of Light and the Court of Dark. They need to find ways to protect themselves from the people of earth, and each other.

