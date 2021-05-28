Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

2022 Infiniti QX60's upmarket interior teased ahead of crossover's June 23 reveal

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfiniti has a redesigned QX60 headed to showrooms shortly, with the reveal confirmed for June 23. But Infiniti couldn't wait from showing us some of its new three-row crossover, and has decided to release a video teasing the interior. You'll immediately spot the warm tones and quilted dash, which we...

www.motorauthority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infiniti Qx60#Upmarket#Pathfinder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Carsrobbreport.com

First Drive: The 2022 Infiniti QX55 Is the Cosmopolitan Crossover du Jour

The SUV category, once comprised of high-function, low-frills trucks converted from military and farm use, has fragmented over the last decades as automakers began chasing increasingly specific demographics. And the 2022 Infiniti QX55, dubbed a “luxury crossover coupe,” is targeting an extremely specific slice of the market, according to the company: single, no children, early adopter for everything from tech to travel.
Carsmotor1.com

New variant of Bugatti Chiron teased ahead of 8 June debut

A new version of the Bugatti Chiron is on the way, judging by the hypercar's brand new teaser campaign. The company's info heavily hints that the upcoming reveal is somehow related to the earlier Chiron Super Sport 300+. The new Chiron variant will debut on 8 June at 09:00 AM...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford's first VW-based EV to be US-flavoured crossover

Junior sibling to the Mach-E will combine ID 4 tech with US-led looks for 2022 debut. The landmark car-making tie-up between Ford and Volkswagen will begin to bear fruit in 2023, when the US manufacturer kick-starts its bold European EV offensive with a locally produced and regionally focused crossover to sit beneath the Mustang Mach-E.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Help Design Ford's New High-Performance Crossover

Thanks to social media, automakers can engage with gearheads online easier than ever before. Last month, Ford ran a series of polls on Twitter inviting fans to vote for their favorite Ford model of all time. Now, Ford is letting fans help create a new special edition version of the...
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Teased Ahead of June 23 Reveal

The five-door Civic will wrap all the new model’s goodness up in a more practical form. Honda has confirmed that the five-door version of the 2022 Civic will debut later this month. The company released a teaser image late Wednesday, locking in a June 23 reveal. The Civic Hatchback should...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Jeep's Baby Crossover Will Be A Peugeot With An American Badge

Peugeot may have given up on its plans to sell cars here in the States, but that doesn't mean the brand is totally dead in the US. The French automaker is working with Jeep to produce the latter's newest small crossover, something that will be even smaller than the Jeep Renegade. According to reports, this new Jeep will be based on the Peugeot 2008, which shares a platform with the Opel Mokka. That German crossover is also available as the Mokka-E, and all of these tidbits of information have painted a pretty clear picture of what we can expect from the new baby Jeep, which, for the purposes of this article, we'll call Jeepster.
CarsCarscoops

Lexus Teases All-New 2022 NX Ahead Of June 11 Debut

Lexus has released the first teaser of the all-new 2022 NX ahead of the model’s official reveal on June 11. The new teaser image of the 2022 Lexus NX focuses on the rear end of the new small luxury SUV, showcasing the full-width LED light bar that’s part of the taillights.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Audi Redesigns Entry-Level A3 and S3 Compact Sedans

Audi already had a good thing going with its capable entry-level A3 sedan, but the all-new 2022 model promises to be an improvement, with its sleek styling, more refined interior, and technology upgrades. Notable changes include larger interior and exterior dimensions than the outgoing model’s, and a few high-tech active safety features. The sportier S3 model features a lower stance, a more powerful engine, bigger brakes, and Audi’s adaptive sport suspension system.
CarsAutoExpress

New BMW X3-based Alpina XD3 launched, priced from £67,950

Alpina has released an updated version of the XD3, based on the recently facelifted BMW X3. It’s available to order in the UK now, priced from £67,950, as a more exclusive alternative to the likes of the Audi Q5 and the Mercedes GLC premium SUVs. Like the previous XD3, this...
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Maserati Grecale spy shots: Stelvio-based crossover coming soon

Maserati last fall announced it would introduce a crossover slotting in below the Levante and wearing the Grecale name. In keeping with Maserati's penchant for naming models after winds, a habit that started in 1963 with the Mistral, the name comes from a wind in the Mediterranean. We now have...
CarsMotorAuthority

Polestar 3 crossover SUV teased, to be made in the US

The upcoming Polestar 3 electric crossover SUV will be made in the United States starting in 2022, the automaker confirmed Wednesday with a teaser for the new model. As the name implies, the Polestar 3 will be the Volvo spinoff brand's third model, following the limited-edition Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe and Polestar 2 electric car. So far, all Polestar vehicles have been built in China—home of Geely, parent of both Polestar and Volvo—with engineering work done in Sweden.
CarsTop Speed

2022 BMW X3

BMW is in the process of refreshing its existing lineup and the BMW X3 G20 is among the latest models to receive a facelift. The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has undergone numerous revisions, making it more modern and digitalized than before. The BMW X3 is an important model for the brand, which is why they want to make it a more appealing offer through a revised range structure. In addition to the new look, the X3 (and consequently the X4) is sportier and more versatile than ever before.
Home & GardenPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The GTO Squalo's Interior Is Modern, Retro, And Gorgeous

Nobody was complaining when California-based GTO Engineering said it would be building a new sports car inspired by the stunning Ferrari 250 GTO. Initially known as Project Moderna, GTO Engineering confirmed that its car will be called the Squalo earlier this year when new renders were released of the exterior. With its squat proportions and unfussy lines, it looks like it will be an absolute beauty, blending old-school styling with modern engineering and build quality. Now, GTO Engineering has shared the first design drawings of the Squalo's interior, which will combine handmade details with Italian automotive design.
Home & Gardenfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Exterior, Interior Leaked Ahead Of Official Reveal

Just this morning, we got our first official confirmation that the 2022 Ford Maverick exists from FoMoCo itself, along with a few teasers and a reveal date. Now, just hours later, the 2022 Ford Maverick exterior and interior have leaked via the Maverick Truck Club forums, revealing the compact pickup in its entirety several days before the reveal is scheduled to take place.
CarsAutoblog

It's time to ditch the term 'crossover'

I get it. Labels exist for a reason, especially when you're trying to market something. You need terms for your products, terms for your customers, terms for your brand and your sales space. If I'm going to buy a car, I should have an idea of what type of car I want. But in spite of all that, I cannot think of a more egregious symbol of pointless collective inertia than our adherence to the term "crossover."
Musicsecularnews.org

Is There Is An Optiion To Add Carplay To Qx 60 2020 : Choose The Luxurious 2020 Infiniti Qx60 Luxe Crossover Near Denver - 2015 infiniti qx60 radio, 2016 infiniti qx60 radio, 2017 infiniti qx60 radio, 2018 infiniti qx60 radio, 2019 infiniti qx60, 2020 infiniti qx60 radio(check compatible)

Is There Is An Optiion To Add Carplay To Qx 60 2020 : Choose The Luxurious 2020 Infiniti Qx60 Luxe Crossover Near Denver - 2015 infiniti qx60 radio, 2016 infiniti qx60 radio, 2017 infiniti qx60 radio, 2018 infiniti qx60 radio, 2019 infiniti qx60, 2020 infiniti qx60 radio(check compatible). Skill mencari ikan yang menakjubkan. Is there is an optiion to add carplay to qx 60 2020 / the roomiest luxury midsize suvs for 2019 | u.s. Is there is an optiion to add carplay to qx 60 2020 / the roomiest luxury midsize suvs for 2019 | u.s. Carplay can only be used if bluetooth is deactivated. Is there is an optiion to add carplay to qx 60 2020 / the roomiest luxury midsize suvs for 2019 | u.s.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Battlefield’s Upcoming Reveal Trailer Confirmed For June

Battlefield is one of the most popular first person shooter franchises and has become a mainstay in the genre, offering a realistic and fun shooter set across various wars with destructible environments, a plethora of awesome vehicles and more. Battlefield V was the franchise’s sixteenth and latest installment, releasing almost three years ago on the Frostbite Engine. Battlefield V was set in World War II and was a thematic continuation of Battlefield I, which was set in World War I. Battlefield V received mixed reviews, with fans either praising the instalment or finding that it just didn’t scratch the Battlefield itch. Nevertheless, Dice and Electronic Arts have continued working on one of their prime IPs. With that being said, the upcoming Battlefield reveal is one of the most hyped in the franchise’s history, as gamers think that the game can be a great alternative to the current shooters in the genre, which are a bit more fast paced and arcade-themed. The folks over at Dice have officially announced that a reveal trailer for the upcoming installment will be released on 9th June 2021 at 10A.M. ET and 3PM G.M.T.