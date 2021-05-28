How to change your username in Facebook on iPhone

Like most social networking sites, Facebook offers its users the ability to change their username. If you made a mistake the first time, then you can choose a new name for your Facebook account. Facebook is one of the biggest social media service on the internet, and is used by pretty much everyone who has access to internet. It’s important that you have a username that includes your real name, so it’s easier to find. Your unique username is what separates you from the others who have the same name as yours.