Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to change your username in Facebook on iPhone

By Siddharth Suvarna
idownloadblog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most social networking sites, Facebook offers its users the ability to change their username. If you made a mistake the first time, then you can choose a new name for your Facebook account. Facebook is one of the biggest social media service on the internet, and is used by pretty much everyone who has access to internet. It’s important that you have a username that includes your real name, so it’s easier to find. Your unique username is what separates you from the others who have the same name as yours.

www.idownloadblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Username#Iphone App#Your Name#Select Name#Save Changes#Select Settings Privacy#General Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Facebook
Related
Internettechviral.net

How to Download a Copy of All Your Facebook Data

If you have been using Facebook for a while, your account might have lots of photos and videos. If you use Facebook for business purpose, then you should always have a backup of everything your share on the platform. Also, if you don’t have a backup, you can ask Facebook...
Internetvoonze.com

How to transfer your Facebook images to a Google Photos account

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Let’s face it, taking a screenshot or saving Facebook photo by photo to mobile gallery is stormy to sort images on device. But come on, from now on you can easily do it through a native option of the app.
Cell PhonesKnow Your Mobile

How To Enable Cookies On iPhone

Cookies enable critical web functionality, but they can also be used to track you. Here’s how to enable cookies on iPhone. Wondering how to enable cookies on your iPhone? You’re int he right place. We’ll tell you how to enable cookies on your iPhone for the Safari web browser as well as Chrome and Firefox.
InternetPosted by
Simplemost

How To Set Your Facebook News Feed To Chronological Order

Oh, Facebook. Why are you so irresistible, yet so irritating at the same time? The social media platform is amazing for staying in touch with family and friends. However, the developers like to throw us curve balls from time to time that make using the app or desktop site a pain in the neck. New avatars pop up that we can’t get rid of easily. Posts pushing false information show up in our timelines.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to See Someone’s Instagram Username History

Instagram has lots of users and businesses. But like any other social media platform, you can’t always be certain if the person on the other side is honest or a legitimate business. One way to spot a fake Instagram account is by checking if it has changed its username recently....
U.S. PoliticsPost-Star

Facebook to change rules for politicians

Facebook on Friday plans to announce new rules for world leaders who use its platform, a source familiar with the plan tells CNN Business, in a move that could limit what politicians can get away with posting. The change comes after Facebook took the unprecedented step of suspending then President Donald Trump from its platforms in January.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

iOS 14 basics: how to quit an app on your iPhone

Even iOS apps occasionally misbehave — they can crash, or freeze, or otherwise stop working. If you’re new to iOS, or just haven’t had this happen before, you may not know how to actually quit an app (as opposed to just swiping it off your screen). Here’s how to quit an app using iOS 14:
Cell Phonessecuritygladiators.com

How to Change My IP Address on iPhone iOS – [Simple Method]

Your IP address is your unique ID across the internet. Without it, no one would be able to send you the precious content you are looking for. But most of the time, this ID (a public IP address) is dynamic and temporary. It changes every time you move, either physically or virtually.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Change Your Email Address on Instagram

These days, keeping your social media accounts safe is vital. In particulat, it's important to keep your contact information—such as your email address—safe and up-to-date. Whether you've lost access to the email address you use on Instagram or simply want to use a different one for your account, Instagram makes...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

WhatsApp and the simple trick to change the letters on your iPhone

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - While they are exchanged daily inWhatsApp elements such as photos, videos, text, GIFs, animated stickers and an infinity of emojis, there is a trick that could only be performed on Android terminals, but now finally reaches everyone who owns an Apple terminal, the iPhone.
InternetSearchengine Journal

How to Choose the Right Facebook Ad Objective for Your Goals

Facebook Ad objectives are the backbone of any Facebook campaign: the objective controls your bidding options, your ad unit options, and the way your campaigns are optimized. There are 13 campaign objectives to choose from but not much supporting content to help make that selection. Because of this, getting started...
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

How to change the language of an app on iPhone or iPad

Did you know that you can use a different language for an app other than your default iOS system language? With iOS 13, Apple added the ability to add a preferred language to certain apps. With this feature, you can use an app with your preferred language, and have a global language for the rest of iOS.
InternetPosted by
Popular Science

How to keep your Facebook account safe and secure

This article has been updated. It was originally published on March 30, 2017. If you want to stay safe online, Facebook is an important part of the audit that’s required. Not only can unauthorized access reveal some of your most sensitive information, it can also lead hackers into other apps and accounts you’re connected to.
Cell Phones1stnews.com

Google Meet on Android: How to change meeting background on your phone

Google, last year, rolled out a feature on its video conferencing platform, Google Meet that enabled users to change their backgrounds when joining from the web. The feature enabled Google Meet users to pick a background from the images curated by Google. This includes images of office spaces, landscapes and abstract grounds. Alternatively, Meet users could also upload their own image to use a background image in their video calls. At the time, this feature was not available on Google Meet’s Android app.
Cell Phonesmomtrends.com

How to Keep in Contact With Your Kids (Without Getting Them an iPhone)

Have you had this dilemma yet in your family? You want to be able to stay in touch with your kids and know when they get home from school or practice, but don't want to get them their own smartphone yet - even if "everyone" (insert eye roll here) else in the whole school has their own. Luckily, there are a growing number of tech solutions that can help parents keep a digital eye on the kids without biting the bullet for an expensive phone and monthly plan.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to change your Android phone's clock to 24-hour time

There are hundreds of uses for a smartphone. But a staple function will always be its clock. You can change your Android phone's clock to a 24-hour time format to avoid mixing up your AMs and PMs. Sure, many of the best android smartwatches are dedicated to the art of timekeeping, but old habits die hard, as the saying goes. Here's our guide on how to keep track of time military-style.