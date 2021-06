Katie Thurston might have been sent home on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, but now it’s her turn to call the shots. The Season 25 fan-fave has all the trappings of a phenomenal lead, which is why fans were thrilled when the social media queen was crowned The Bachelorette’s Season 17 lead. As the Seattle native looks for love onscreen, fans are eager to see if Katie finally finds her perfect partner (and who she dumps along the way). So if you’re wondering who went home this week, you’ve come to the right place. Consider this your one-stop shop for all the post-rose ceremony tea.