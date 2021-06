Jimmie Allen has tapped into a new group of all-stars for his upcoming album, Bettie James Gold Edition. The album serves as an extension of his 2020 EP, Bettie James, which features current single "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley, along with collaborations with the late Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton and more. Jimmie has added nine new tracks to Gold Edition, in addition to the seven songs on Bettie James. The projects are named in honor of his late grandmother, Bettie, and father, James.