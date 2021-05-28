Cancel
Transgender Sports Ban Passed By Louisiana House, Governor Edwards Expected to Veto

By Jude Walker
 20 days ago
The Louisiana House overwhelmingly passed legislation on Thursday that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams in Louisiana schools. The measure would apply to K-12 schools and colleges. The bill now heads to the desk of Governor John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto the bill.

Lafayette, LA
