The Granit Xhaka to Roma transfer rumor has been floating around for a while now, and today, Chris Wheatley tweeted that the Swiss midfielder is getting closer to signing for the Italian side. New Roma coach Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Xhaka, and Xhaka has done the same of the manager. That said, there has been little reporting on whether Arsenal and Roma are close to an agreement for a transfer fee. The latest I saw was that Roma were still about £10M below Arsenal’s £25-£30M valuation / asking price.