The under 27 Club: Music mental health in the time of streaming

In the US, Juneteenth is the day recognizing the news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reaching slaves in Texas. To honor Juneteenth 2021, Apple Music commissioned a specially curated collection of songs – Juneteenth 2021: Freedom Songs. The compilation features original compositions and covers in service of the holiday from Amaarae, Black Thought, Chloe x Halle, D Smoke, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Honey Dijon, Jean Dawson, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Kirk Franklin, Madison Calley, Maverick City Music, Saba, Sech, Tobe Nwigwe, Tems, Terrace Martin & Brandee Younger, Willie Jones and Zeal & Ardor. In addition, Ghanaian American visual artist Kwadwo Obeng pairs with some of the artists works to create timeless visualizations of their individual Juneteenth messages. The Juneteenth Freedom Songs playlist is available today only on Apple Music. Listen HERE.