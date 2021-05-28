The under 27 Club: Music mental health in the time of streaming

Poet molly. has been writing since her teen years, but she’s new to performing music. Her first gig was just two years ago. “So, I started writing poetry as a teenager,” she said. “Kind of a typical, angsty-teen reason for writing poetry. I started struggling with a lot of depression, anxiety when I was about, I’d say 13 or 14. It was hard for me to find a way to express all of the complicated, weird things that I was feeling and thinking and experiencing. I found that when I was able to put a pattern to it, a rhythm to it and a rhyme through poetry, it gave it a structure and kind of a way to come out easier and flow easier. It kind of just gave me a platform in a way to communicate to others and to the world around me what was going on inside of me that I was having so much trouble articulating otherwise.”