Wheat prices trend lower in mid-May

By Mark Conlon
agupdate.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood weather and planting progress, coupled with some funds exiting the market, all combined to help pressure wheat prices. “We’ve seen prices take some hard hits recently. The Minneapolis July futures have lost over $1 in the last two weeks,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “That’s after reaching a high of close to $8, and today (May 24) we fell below $7. That brings cash prices down to $6.20-$6.50.”

www.agupdate.com
