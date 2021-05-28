Young talent on display as Seattle Sounders have their best start in team history

Seattle Sounders FC will be paying homage this season to Seattle legend Jimi Hendrix with a new secondary kit inspired by the ‘Purple Haze’ singer and songwriter. “The Jimi Hendrix Kit was conceived as a way for Sounders FC to not only honour Hendrix and his place as a Seattle icon, but, on a larger scale, to recognize and celebrate the meaningful principles of peace, love and giving for which Hendrix stood,” the team announced in a release. Canada Post delivery fleet gets psychedelic makeover These are all the best stoner albums to enjoy on 4/20 Why do we always pass to the left and what’s the white lighter curse? Weed superstitions explained The uniform is part of the “Community Kit” line launched this season by Major League Soccer and adidas. According to the club, with its primarily purple colour scheme, orange and yellow accents and swirling, psychedelic pattern, the kit is one of the most unique designs that the Sounders have ever showcased. “We couldn’t be more excited and proud to finally introduce The Jimi Hendrix Kit to the world; a true intersection of sports, music and pop culture,” says Peter Tomozawa, Sounders FC owner and president of business operations. “In his short life, Jimi gifted us with his talent, and, even more so, with his generous and loving spirit. We wanted this kit to embody that colourful, creative personality, while also using it as a way to further good, just as Jimi used his own platform,” Tomozawa says. ⬥ The Jimi Hendrix Kit ⬥Inspired by a matchday tradition, honoring a Seattle icon. pic.twitter.com/DNJUGCWDIn— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 25, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The club has partnered with Puyallup Tribe’s Emerald Queen Casino to donate proceeds up to US$50,000 from the first 30 days of sales of the uniform. The…