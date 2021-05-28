The Overflow #75: Where design meets development

Town of Sullivan's Island DESIGN REVIEW BOARD June 16, 2021 - 4:00 PM Town Hall Council Chambers 2056 MIDDLE STREET SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC 20482 A. CALL TO ORDER B. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES FROM MAY 19, 2021 C. PUBLIC INPUT D. HISTORIC DESIGN REVIEWS 1. 1454 Middle Street: Kevan Hoertdoerfer, applicant, requests conceptual approval to perform an historic rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of the Fort Moultrie Post Theater, a Sullivan's Island Landmark structure, with no modifications to the zoning standards. (PIN# 523-07-00-043) E. NON-HISTORIC DESIGN REVIEWS 1. 1611 Middle Street: Victoria Goss of Beau Clowney Architects, requests modifications to the zoning standards for side setbacks to accommodate a new swimming pool and deck. (PIN# 523-08-00-024) 2. 3312 Jasper Boulevard: Justin Ferrick of Beau Clowney Architects, requests final plan approval to construct a new single-family home with modifications to the zoning standards for principal building square footage, principal building coverage, principal building side façade, principal building front façade width, side setbacks and second story side façade setbacks. (PIN# 523-08-00-065) 3. 3030 I'On Avenue: Patrick Broderick, applicant, requests final approval to construct a new single-family home with modifications to the zoning standards for principal building square footage, principal building coverage, building foundation height, side setbacks and second story side façade setbacks. (PIN# 529-12-00-035) 4. 2319 Atlantic Avenue: Carl McCants, applicant, requests conceptual approval to construct a new single-family home and elevated swimming pool with modifications to the zoning standards for principal building square footage. (PIN# 529-10-00-065) 5. 2729 Bayonne Street: Emily Wyatt of Herlong and Associates, requests conceptual approval to construct a new single-family home and attached addition with modifications to the zoning standards for principal building square footage, side setback, front setback and second story side façade setbacks. (PIN# 529-11-00-059) 6. 2525 Atlantic Avenue: Brooke Gerbracht of Herlong and Associates, requests conceptual approval to construct a new single-family home with modifications to the zoning standards for principal building square footage and side setbacks. (PIN# 529-10-00-072) F. PROJECT UPDATE G. ADJOURN AD#1942862.