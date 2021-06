Before we get into this week’s column, a quick programming note. I am very interested in hearing about how other IP professionals and law students navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, so I welcome emails sharing any experiences that readers are willing to discuss. I also invite IP associates and law students interested in IP practice to email me for tips on how to succeed in the law firm environment as we, thankfully, enter the post-COVID era. Now back to my interview on a timely and fascinating topic.