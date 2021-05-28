Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Hello Summer! Sioux Falls Pools and Wild Water West to Open Friday

By Marc Elliott, Dakota News Now
Posted by 
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. The unofficial start of summer is at our doorstep. Now, if someone would please just tell Mother Nature. The 70 and 80-degree weather we were enjoying seems to have done a temporary disappearing act. Our friends over at Dakota News Now say we can expect to see the temps slowly warm up again over the next few days as we ease back into the upper 70's and low 80's by the middle of next week.

hot1047.com
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Water Park#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Laurel Oak#The Sioux Falls Public#Dakota News Now#Midco Aquatic Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

How Many Sioux Falls Pools Are Actually Open?

As a parent of three boys under the age of six, finding open pools and water options in the summer is an essential part of our lives. This summer though things have been a bit different in Sioux Falls as not all of the public pools have been open due to staffing issues.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Is Downtown Sioux Falls Loft Living for You?

Why Would Downtown Sioux Falls Be A Good Place to Live?. Downtown Sioux Falls has truly become a destination location. Over the years it has turned into a haven for shoppers, food lovers, entertainment seekers, and people just seeking socializing with family and friends. The Sculpture Walk alone is worth...
LifestylePosted by
Hot 104.7

Is It Legal To Stay Overnight At A South Dakota Rest Area?

Isn't it great that things are getting back to normal? Yes it is, and on so many levels. After months and months we can get together, go to ballgames, family reunions, long distance and short distance vacations. And there's no better vacation place that good 'ol South Dakota. From border...
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 104.7

32 Area Festivals You Must Attend This Summer

In South Dakota, we only get good weather maybe six months out of the year, so when summer rolls around, I'm ready to squeeze into my slightly snug (thanks, quarantine) capris, slather on the SPF 100 sunblock (fair skin and freckles) and head out to find some fun. Almost every South Dakota town with a population of over 100 has a summer celebration. I challenge you to explore as many as you can this summer. If meat-on-a-stick, bucking broncs, and parades are your thing, we have a list of several area fairs and festivals you need to check out.
LifestylePosted by
Hot 104.7

Apparently, South Dakota Isn’t That Fun. Here’s Why

People who live in South Dakota already know just how much fun this state offers. From hiking adventures to lively local restaurants, you can always find something to do in South Dakota. After all, we are the state of "Great Faces, Great Places." However, compared to the rest of the...
RestaurantsPosted by
Hot 104.7

Experts Say This Is The Best Sandwich In South Dakota

A South Dakota restaurant is receiving some national recognition now that Food & Wine magazine has declared it has the best sandwich in the entire state. There are so many restaurants in the state with great sandwiches, but which restaurant boasts the sandwich that stands out from the rest? Here are a couple of hints about this sandwich, and where you can find it: There isn’t any deli meat in this recipe, and it’s not available just anywhere. One more key clue...the name of this sandwich perfectly represents the state bird of South Dakota.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 104.7

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely passed through some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota?. As it turns...
GardeningPosted by
Hot 104.7

Which of These Strawberries Came From a Store or Our Garden?

Fresh strawberries are delicious. But have you ever had a really fresh strawberry? Fresh like it was still attached to the ground two minutes before you ate it?. Lots of people have strawberry patches in their gardens. My wife planted one in our garden from the plants that were running wild in our neighbor's garden. This year they, meaning the strawberry plants, decided to expand their footprint in the garden, and my wife really likes the simplicity of just letting it happen, did so, and didn't pull any of the new plants.
RestaurantsPosted by
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Favorite Summertime Food Is?

Outdoor season is here. It's a time of picnics, barbeques, and family gatherings. But what food do South Dakotans enjoy most on a summer day?. According to a recent article published just this month, the number one choice of food for the Mount Rushmore state is about as South Dakotan as you can get.
Tabor, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Czech Days Return in 2021 to Tabor, South Dakota

I recently had the opportunity to chat with Brenda Beran Fryda, Czech Days Royalty Chairman who currently resides in Riverdale, ND. You could hear her beam with pride as she talked about growing in in Tabor, South Dakota, and in particular, Czech Days. One of the Top 100 Events to...
Okoboji, IAPosted by
Hot 104.7

Okoboji Is Ready For Alot of Fun This Summer

Okoboji, Iowa is a great local vacation spot for many midwesterners. It's can also be an attractive place for families because of all the different activities it offers to guests both in and out of the water. And now that we are beginning to see COVID slowly become less of...