Hello Summer! Sioux Falls Pools and Wild Water West to Open Friday

A South Dakota restaurant is receiving some national recognition now that Food & Wine magazine has declared it has the best sandwich in the entire state. There are so many restaurants in the state with great sandwiches, but which restaurant boasts the sandwich that stands out from the rest? Here are a couple of hints about this sandwich, and where you can find it: There isn’t any deli meat in this recipe, and it’s not available just anywhere. One more key clue...the name of this sandwich perfectly represents the state bird of South Dakota.