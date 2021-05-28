Cancel
NFL

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 5/28: Chalk Talks, Be the Solution, and DPOY

By Jake Burns
247Sports
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREMINDER! As you can tell this is a tweak to your regularly scheduled NewsWire as I will be taking over for Mr. Barry McBride who is taking a much-needed Web Dork Vacation that will involve copious amounts of bourbon and several days spent lingering on the beach. I am quite envious to be exact. So, while Barry is on the sandy beaches of the coast, I will be clogging your timelines with Browns content you can imagine.

#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Cleveland Browns News#Dpoy#Chalk Talk#Obr#Browns Cleveland#The Haslam Group#Chase Young#Cbs
Baltimore Ravens 2021 Record Projections

The Baltimore Ravens had their 2021 schedule rollout last week and current record projections have them looking to put together another successful season. General manager Eric DeCosta has spent the off-season reimagining the offense around Lamar Jackson and may be in for the quarterback’s best season yet. Going into 2021, the Ravens face one of the most intriguing schedules in the NFL but the elongated schedule should be a chance to let DeCosta’s new off-season additions shine in Baltimore.
Pro Football Network

Cleveland Browns: 5 reasons why they should not trade for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns are the trendy pick as the sleeper team in 2019. After achieving a 7-8-1 record last season and finding their franchise... Dennis SosicFebruary 28, 2019. The Cleveland Browns had an amazing season in 2018,...
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/17/21)

“Fresh Look: Browns Coach Stefanski Sheds Mask At Practice” (AP) - “Not only did Stefanski feel liberated without his mask, it was also refreshing to have on-field practice after the virtual 2020 offseason.”. “5 takeaways from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp” (Browns.com) - “Kevin Stefanski was able to deem...
All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
3 Early takeaways from Cleveland Browns 2021 rookie minicamp

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) lines up against linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and running back Tre Harbison (37) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. Unlike last season, the Cleveland Browns were able to...
FanSided

4 Cleveland Browns who needed OTAs to improve

With the first Organized Team Activities beginning, the NFL season is drawing closer. These three Cleveland Browns will need to utilize the extra practice. After a strange 2020 offseason, the Cleveland Browns have now moved into the first normalcy in almost a year with the beginning of organized team activities (OTA). Truthfully, things have gotten back to normal so much, the only thing people want to focus on now, is who isn’t attending.
Adrian Holman

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Cleveland Browns

Last season, the Cleveland Browns made the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs for the first time in eighteen years with an 11-5 record. The Browns then pulled off another surprise and smoked Pittsburgh in their American Football Conference (AFC) Wild Card Game. Cleveland almost pulled another rabbit out of their hat, but could not take advantage of an injury to Patrick Mahomes in their next playoff game.
Cleveland Browns: 5 biggest training camp wildcards

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 05: Malik McDowell #4 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) The Cleveland Browns have one of the strongest...
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Just how valuable is Nick Chubb?

As Nick Chubb heads into a contract year, do the Cleveland Browns plan to extend him or let him walk after this season?. The Cleveland Browns have managed to create one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. Last season, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage. This potent and methodical rushing attack was integral to the success of the 2020 Browns.
5 biggest Cleveland Browns ‘what if’ moments since 2013

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) The Cleveland Browns can’t ever seem to catch...
FanSided

5 remaining free agents Cleveland Browns can sign in June

The Cleveland Browns head into the 2021 season with a loaded roster. Could signing one of these five free agents late in the year make them elite?. The Cleveland Browns have been busy this offseason. General manager Andrew Berry has assembled a roster that many believe can compete for a title in 2021.
Cleveland Browns force Myles Garrett into basketball ‘retirement’

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) salutes the fans on his way back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22. Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett “retires” from playing basketball. Cleveland...
FanSided

Browns: 5 Cleveland players make CBS Top 100 Player list

Five players from the Cleveland Browns made the CBS Top 100 Player’s list. The Cleveland Browns are represented on CBS’s Top 100 NFL Player’s list. The list is created by Pete Prisco and this is one of the better years for Cleveland’s representation on the list. This year there were five Browns players to make the list, while in 2020 there were only three (Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, and Nick Chubb) and in 2019, there were three as well (Beckham, Garrett, and Baker Mayfield). This year, Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio join Beckham, Chubb, and Garrett.
Cleveland Browns Hold First OTA Session Of The Year

June is here, and so is Cleveland Browns football!. While the start of the regular season is still a few months away, OTA’s are underway for the summer. These practices have been the center of some unnecessary drama in recent years. Although these workouts are listed as “voluntary”, players have...
Cleveland Browns sign rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah

CLEVELAND (AP) — Versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoha signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns. After some NFL teams were scared off by a medical report and the former Notre Dame star’s size, the Browns traded up and selected him with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah had been projected as a first-rounder by most draft experts.
247Sports

OBR Analytics: The Cleveland Browns Offense and 11 Personnel

As the NFL continues to evolve into a passing league, teams are perpetually placing an emphasis on wide receiver-dominated personnel groupings, in particular “11” personnel. The formation includes one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers, aka a three-wide receiver set. The grouping assists teams with putting the most explosive and speedy players on the field at the same time in order to help create mismatches and advantages.
Cleveland Browns 2021 preseason schedule set

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns 2021 preseason games kick off in just over two months. Only one will be held in Cleveland. The Browns will open the preseason in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on Saturday, August 14. They’ll return home for a game against the New York Giants...
Offensive Stat Predictions for the Cleveland Browns in 2021

In 2020, Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns turned heads around the NFL. The team is no longer lingering in the AFC’s basement. On the contrary, many think they have a legitimate shot at an AFC title in 2021. The talent is there up and down the roster, and a much-improved defense could help lead the way this season.