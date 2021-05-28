A pretty beach and fun waterpark makes Jamaica’s all-inclusive Hilton Rose Hall Resort a good bet for families

These adults-only, all-inclusive resorts offer peace, quiet and tons of amenities. There's something about an all-inclusive resort that takes your vacation to the next level. It's easy to relax when you don't need to worry about planning dinners, paying for activities or splitting purchases between groups. Relaxation becomes even easier when no kids run through the halls or splash in the pool while you're lounging. Adults-only establishments often offer a more laid-back vibe that allows you to mingle with guests and make new friends. There are plenty of adults-only, all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. and around the world, but it can be difficult to narrow down your options. Whether you're looking for a secluded couples-only getaway or a beachfront resort with a thriving nightlife scene, U.S. News has you covered. Read on to find out which adults-only, all-inclusive resorts we consider the most impressive. (Note: Some of the amenities may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and dining reservation requirements. Check with the official resort website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)