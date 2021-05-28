Cancel
Motorsports

Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg teams to meet in Senegal X-Prix

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, 29 MayQualifying 1 & Qualifying 212:30-14:30 BST & 17:00-19:00 BSTOn iPlayer, BBC Sport website & Red Button (Q2 not on Red Button) Sunday, 30 MaySemi-final & Crazy race, Final11:00-12:30 BST & 15:00-17:00 BSTOn iPlayer, BBC Sport website (Final 16:00-17:00 on Red Button) The second Extreme E race takes place...

Person
Jamie Chadwick
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Rosberg dispels Wolff myth over Mercedes exit

Nico Rosberg has said it was “never, ever” true that team principal Toto Wolff was happy to see the back of him at Mercedes. Just days after winning the World Championship for the first time in 2016, Rosberg publicly announced his retirement from Formula 1 during the end-of-season FIA Prize Giving Gala saying he had “climbed my mountain, I am on the peak and so this feels right”.
FanSided

Red Bull Are In The Title Fight… But Only Just

There is a genuine fight for the world championship this season!. Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen was once only an undercard fight, but is now delivering on its potential as the main event. The first four rounds have seen both Hamilton and Verstappen have their best ever starts to the...
Lewis Hamilton backs Naomi Osaka in news conference dispute

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) -- Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton called Thursday for more support for young athletes dealing with media duties after four-time Grand Slam champion tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open citing her mental health. Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Monday after she was...
Lewis Hamilton takes aim at French Open organisers for fining Naomi Osaka

Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at French Open organisers for fining Naomi Osaka – and claimed he was “thrown into the pit without any support or guidance” when he started his Formula One career. Osaka, 23, was ordered to pay £10,500 by Roland Garros chiefs after she refused to speak...
newschain

Lewis Hamilton struggles in second practice ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in second practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a day to forget for the world champion and his struggling Mercedes team. While rivals Red Bull set the pace in Baku – with Sergio Perez fastest in the day’s concluding running after Max Verstappen went quickest in the opening session – Hamilton was more than a second adrift.
F1 Champ Nico Rosberg Now A Continental Brand Ambassador

2016 Formula 1 World Champion and sustainability entrepreneur Nico Rosberg has signed on as a new Brand Ambassador for international tire manufacturer Continental. “Nico Rosberg and Continental make a perfect fit,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, head of Business Unit Replacement Tires EMEA. “Nico Rosberg has achieved massive success in motorsport, personifies elite-level driving performance at the limit and displays a multi-faceted commitment to environmental protection. Meanwhile, Continental – as a leading developer and manufacturer of premium tires – is a standard-bearer for maximum safety and top performance in all driving situations. At the same time, we are pursuing a particularly rigorous sustainability strategy. As well as leading the way in the development of environmentally compatible technology solutions, we have also set ourselves extremely exacting goals when it comes to carbon-neutral and sustainable business practices throughout the value chain.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘destroyed’ after failing to capitalise on Max Verstappen’s crash

Lewis Hamilton was left “destroyed” after he failed to take advantage of rival Max Verstappen’s horror 200mph tyre blowout in Sunday’s frenetic Azerbaijan Grand Prix. In a two-lap sprint race following Verstappen’s terrifying crash, Hamilton accidentally pressed the wrong switch on his Mercedes steering wheel, causing him to run off the road and drop from second to finish 15th.